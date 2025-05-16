Tajik, Kyrgyz postal services partner to boost digital and logistics co-op

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 16. Tajik Post and Kyrgyz Post state companies have signed a memorandum of cooperation as part of the First Forum of Postal Leaders of Europe and the CIS, held in Baku, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Post.

The document was signed by Saydali Said Mirzozoda, Director General of Tajik Post, and Nazgul Akunova, Deputy Director General of Kyrgyz Post.

The agreement aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation, develop digital postal services, and enhance logistics solutions between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. Both parties expect that joint initiatives will contribute to the creation of modern, reliable, and convenient postal services aligned with current demands and will foster the growth of e-commerce across the region.

The forum, held from May 13 through 15 under the theme "Next Horizons: E-commerce, Innovation, and Supply Chain Navigation for Future Excellence," was attended by more than 150 high-level representatives from over 30 countries across the European and CIS regions.

Participants included officials from national postal services, technology and e-commerce companies, and industry experts. Discussions focused on the transformation of the postal sector in response to global trends and digital disruptions.

