KazMunayGas sees growth in oil and gas condensate production in 1Q2025

Photo: KazMunayGas

In the first quarter of 2025, KazMunayGas's oil and gas condensate production saw a significant increase, with the largest contribution coming from Tengiz due to the start of production at its new plant. Gas production also rose considerably. Karachaganak experienced a modest increase in both oil and gas production, while Kashagan faced a slight decline in oil and gas output.

