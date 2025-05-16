KazMunayGas sees growth in oil and gas condensate production in 1Q2025
Photo: KazMunayGas
In the first quarter of 2025, KazMunayGas's oil and gas condensate production saw a significant increase, with the largest contribution coming from Tengiz due to the start of production at its new plant. Gas production also rose considerably. Karachaganak experienced a modest increase in both oil and gas production, while Kashagan faced a slight decline in oil and gas output.
