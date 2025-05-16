Azerbaijan's gold output climbs news height for 4M2025

Photo: "Taxes" newspaper

Azerbaijan produced over 1,000 kilograms of gold in the first four months of 2025, marking a surge of more than 70 percent from the same period last year. While year-to-date output is rising, annual production in 2024 slightly declined compared to 2023.

