SOCAR rolls out first high-speed charging station for electric trucks in Switzerland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16.​ The first SOCAR high-speed charging station for electric trucks has opened at the Kölliken Nord petrol station complex, located along the Swiss A1 motorway, SOCAR Energy Switzerland told Trend.

The innovative charging infrastructure facilitates the electrification of heavy-duty vehicles, delivering power levels up to 400 kW, thereby optimizing rapid energy transfer while adhering to sustainable operational protocols and minimizing ecological footprints.



The facility is equipped with four SOCAR Charge Express EVSE units designed for passenger electric vehicles, boasting a power output capability of up to 200 kW.



The inauguration of the facility was integral to the corporation's strategic framework aimed at enhancing infrastructure for sustainable transportation and facilitating the transition towards eco-friendly mobility solutions.



SOCAR has indicated its strategic intent to develop analogous stations at alternative sites, thereby facilitating the systematic proliferation of the high-velocity charging infrastructure for electric freight logistics.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel