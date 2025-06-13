Azerbaijan boosts product imports from China in 4M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China reached $1.42 billion from January through April 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this figure marks a $389.9 million or 37.6 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Trade with China accounted for 8.43 percent of Azerbaijan’s total trade volume during this period, placing China fourth among Azerbaijan’s main trade partners.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan exported $25 million worth of goods to China during the reporting period, which is $18.7 million or four times more than in the same period of the previous year.

Azerbaijan's imports from China totaled $1.4 billion, reflecting a $371.2 million or 36 percent increase compared to reporting period of 2024. This growth placed China as the second-largest exporter to Azerbaijan during the period.

In total, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $16.9 billion in the first four months of 2025, which is $3.3 billion or 24.1 percent higher than in the same period last year.

Of the total trade, $8.78 billion came from exports and $8.13 billion from imports. Compared to the first four months of 2024, exports increased by $616.1 million (7.5 percent) and imports rose by $2.7 billion (48.8 percent).

Consequently, Azerbaijan recorded a positive trade balance of $651.7 million. However, this is $2.1 billion or over four times less than the surplus recorded in the same period of 2024.