Kyrgyzstan sees fluctuating Western Union activity in early 2025
Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
Incoming Western Union transfers in Kyrgyzstan declined by around 10 percent, while outgoing transfers increased by over 20 percent. Overall, international money transfers grew notably, with inbound transfers reaching billions of soms, and Bishkek accounting for a major share of the flow.
