Israel launches air strike on Iranian territory (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The Israeli Air Force has launched a strike on Iranian territory, Trend reports.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has declared a state of emergency in the country.

"After Israel's preemptive strike on Iran, missile and drone attacks on the country's civilian population are expected in the near future," he said.

The Israel Defense Forces announced the start of a military operation in Iran called "Lion Nation" (Am Kelavi).

It is noted that the goal of the operation is to eliminate the threat of nuclear weapons from Iran.