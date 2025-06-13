Bosnia’s 1Q2025 transport turnover rises sharply
Photo: Wikipedia
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s transport and storage sector saw strong growth in the first quarter of 2025, driven by rising activity in warehousing, courier services, and land transport, according to official data.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy