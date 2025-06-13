Azerbaijan pulls veil over machinery count for harvesting local grains
Azerbaijan currently uses 1,356 harvesters for grain gathering. Of these, 573 belong to Agroservice OJSC, and 783 to individuals and companies. The OJSC moved harvesters from inactive foothill areas to regions where harvesting is ongoing.
