We face forces that threaten Europe's very foundations - Albanian PM

TIRANA, Albania, May 16. There is a palpable sense of shortness of breath as we confront the forces threatening Europe's very foundations, the Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama said during the first plenary session of the 6th Summit of the European Political Community in Tirana, Trend reports.

“External aggression, internal fragmentation, the ghosts of imperial myths, shifting geopolitical alliances, the instability of global trade, and the deep, very deep difficulty of so many to believe in a new Europe for the new times.

But I believe that there is no better moment than this one to remind us that while we rightfully think about a Europe of resistance, defense, and new military capabilities, we must not forget the other Europe, the Europe of enlightenment, human reason, and the quest for perpetual peace, not just among ourselves but even with our enemies,” he stated.

Rama noted that it was this Europe, which once gave birth to the most incredible political project in human history - the European Union - that showed that even former mortal enemies can come together, with the wounds of battle still unhealed, and create an alliance for life.

“They turned old rivers of blood into new avenues of peace, agreeing that conflict could only be tamed through commerce, that free trade is essential to free minds, and that security comes not from increasing threats but from expanding rights and interests,” he said.