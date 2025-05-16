Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry rolls out international co-op on AI technologies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16.​ Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture has begun cooperation with international organizations on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, Deputy Chairman of the Agrarian Services Agency Anar Azimov said at the 2nd Forum of Agronomists within the framework of public-private partnership, Trend reports.

He noted that in a world that's always on the move, where change is the name of the game, digitalization and the use of AI are key players in speeding up the clock on processes.

"Serious work is also being done by the Ministry of Agriculture in this direction. Artificial intelligence is of great importance in providing forecasts, especially in the field of plant protection. These technologies have a great impact on the fight against pests and their prediction in advance.

These technologies will have a great impact both on improving services within the framework of state control and on transmitting information to farmers.

The Ministry of Agriculture has already begun cooperation with international organizations in this direction, and we have certain results," Azimov added.

