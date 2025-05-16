Kazakhstan courts investors to power next-gen innovation in key industries

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, chaired an interim meeting of the Foreign Investors Council to discuss key issues related to foreign investment, including their role in domestic development. The Prime Minister emphasized the government's focus on deepening cooperation with investors, promoting new projects in priority sectors, enhancing localization, and boosting employment.

