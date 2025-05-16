Free Debit Card from Yelo Bank!

In response to numerous customer requests, Yelo Bank is now offering its popular Yelo Light card for free. Yelo Light is a multifunctional debit card that provides cashback and additional earning opportunities. The features that make Yelo Light special include:
- 5-year validity period,
- Up to 6% annual income on the card balance (as part of the promotion running until 30.05.25),
- High cashback on selected categories every month,
- Unlimited cashback up to 30% in the partner network,
- Free card-to-card transfers and withdrawals at Yelo ATMs,
- Special benefits provided by the international Visa and Mastercard systems.
You can order your Yelo Light card online and enjoy free
delivery. To order a card, click here: http://bit.ly/4eTZ89I.
Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.
Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!