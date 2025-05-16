Free Debit Card from Yelo Bank!

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
16 May 2025
In response to numerous customer requests, Yelo Bank is now offering its popular Yelo Light card for free. Yelo Light is a multifunctional debit card that provides cashback and additional earning opportunities. The features that make Yelo Light special include:

  • 5-year validity period,
  • Up to 6% annual income on the card balance (as part of the promotion running until 30.05.25),
  • High cashback on selected categories every month,
  • Unlimited cashback up to 30% in the partner network,
  • Free card-to-card transfers and withdrawals at Yelo ATMs,
  • Special benefits provided by the international Visa and Mastercard systems.

You can order your Yelo Light card online and enjoy free delivery. To order a card, click here: http://bit.ly/4eTZ89I.

Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.

Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!

