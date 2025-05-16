Kazakhstan discloses volume of state support for national business in 2024
Photo: Baiterek Holding's official telegram account
In 2024, Kazakhstan rolled out 36 billion tenge ($658 million) to back local businesses, revealed at the Ulttyq Ónim exhibition in Astana. The event brought together products from 350 producers all over the country. Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin pointed out the rise of domestic entrepreneurship and the push for expanding exports. Popular products came with kitchen stoves, medical equipment, textiles, and household chemicals.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy