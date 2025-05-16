Council of Europe SecGen set to talk with Baku and Yerevan on peace treaty

TIRANA, Albania, May 16. Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset will hold talks with Baku and Yerevan over peace treaty, Alain Berset told reporters on the eve of the Sixth Summit of the European Political Community, which will take place on May 16 in Tirana, Trend reports.

"Peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan are very important. Next month I will hold talks with both Armenia and Azerbaijan. We need to work together to make the best possible decisions for stability in the region," he said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel