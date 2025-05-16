Court hears report by International Human Rights Organization on Armenian army’s crimes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16.​ The Baku Military Court today continued hearings into the criminal actions committed by Armenian armed forces during their occupation of Azerbaijani territories in 1993. As part of the proceedings, documents presented by the International Human Rights Organization were reviewed, detailing the grave violations committed during the conflict, Trend reports.

The report outlines the forced expulsion of Azerbaijani civilians from the territories captured in Karabakh, the taking of civilians as hostages, and the indiscriminate shooting of people attempting to flee the violence.

The report also documents widespread looting and the destruction of civilian property, specifically noting the capture and plundering of Aghdam by Armenian forces in July 1993. It emphasizes the involvement of Armenian armed groups in hostilities across Karabakh and highlights that the shelling and bombing of civilian areas caused massive displacement.

“The civilian population was taken hostage, their property looted and set ablaze,” the report states.

Furthermore, the report identifies serious violations of the Geneva Conventions, citing evidence of war crimes committed by the Republic of Armenia. It includes instances of mistreatment and murder of hostages and war veterans, as well as breaches of military regulations.