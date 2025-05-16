Uzbekistan’s garlic exports grow significantly in early 2025
Photo: National Statistics Committee
In the first quarter of 2025, Uzbekistan's garlic exports really hit the ground running, with 325 tons making their way overseas, representing a hearty 28.7 percent jump from the previous year. Key export markets were like a feather in the cap, with Russia, Poland, and Kyrgyzstan playing their part in the country's blossoming role in the global agricultural trade.
