BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16.​ UFC Hall of Famer and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping is set to touch down in Baku, making waves as part of the UFC's first historic tournament in Azerbaijan, the Baku City Ring Operations Company told Trend.

Bisping, Brendan Fitzgerald, and Paul Felder will be the official commentators of this spectacular UFC tournament set to take place on June 21 at the Baku Crystal Hall, where the action will be thicker than thieves.



At the same time, the one and only living legend of the UFC world, Bruce Buffer, will be the ringmaster of the tournament, calling the shots in the octagon.

The main event of the evening is set to unfold between the former UFC light heavyweight champ Jamal Hill and the seasoned title contender Khalil Rountree as they go toe-to-toe in the octagon. The co-main event of the evening promises to be a real barnburner, featuring a lightweight showdown between Azerbaijani standout Rafael Fiziev and the ever-tough Ignacio Bahamondes.

"Don't let this golden opportunity slip through your fingers; it's bound to be a real barnburner of a sporting event this summer! You can get tickets on the iticket.az website," the company's statement said.

