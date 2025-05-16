Azerbaijani military reservists holding practical classes (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16.​ Under the training plan for 2025, approved by the Minister of Defense, the next training session involving a group of reservists called from the reserve began within the framework of joint actions with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In accordance with the program, practical classes with reservists were conducted in one of the military units of the Naval Forces.

Participants were brought up to speed on the incomplete disassembly and reassembly of small arms found in the armament of Azerbaijan Army Units, along with the rules for using them.



At the next stage, reservists took part in practical shooting with small arms.

During the training session, reservists received training on the rules of providing first aid and practiced methods of evacuating the wounded from the area.

The training session held to study the tactical-technical characteristics and rules of use of modern weapons and military equipment available in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army improves the practical skills of reservists, expands their knowledge and skills, and instills new military expertise.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel