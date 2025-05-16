Uzbekistan set to launch Central Asia’s first waste-to-biofuel plant

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 16. Laziz Kudratov, the Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, recently met with Elham Pourtangestani, CEO of Envirol, to discuss the construction of the first waste-to-biofuel plant in Central Asia, which will be located in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The meeting concentrated on the prospective implications of this innovative initiative to augment environmentally sustainable energy paradigms within the nation, concurrently fostering sustainable advancement in the regional industrial landscape.

Envirol, inaugurated in 2006 in the dynamic hub of Dubai, operates as a strategic joint venture with the Government of Dubai, focusing on the advanced recycling processes of utilized oil. The organization boasts an impressive throughput capability exceeding 500,000 liters per day and operates as a strategic subsidiary within the Alserkal Group portfolio.

