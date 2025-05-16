Uzbekistan’s GDP per capita hits key milestone in 1Q2025
Uzbekistan’s GDP per capita reached 8,867,300 soums ($101,952) in Q1 2025, showing a 4.7 percent year-on-year increase. This growth continues the upward trend, with the figure more than doubling since 2021, reflecting the country's steady economic progress.
