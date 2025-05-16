Kyrgyz minister proposes exchange of additional transport permits with China

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 16. Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Transport and Communications, Absattar Syrgabaev, proposed organizing an exchange of additional transport permits for cargo transportation with China, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz ministry.

He made the proposal during a bilateral meeting with China's Minister of Transport, Liu Wei, held on the sidelines of the second Central Asia–China transport ministers' meeting.

Syrgabaev noted that the volume of cargo transportation between Kyrgyzstan and China has been increasing each year.

The meeting also included open discussions on the ongoing development of a bilateral agreement on international road transportation, as well as challenges faced in transporting oversized cargo.

In response, China's minister acknowledged the issues raised by the Kyrgyz side and assured that appropriate measures would be taken to address them.

Currently, two main checkpoints operate on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border — Torugart and Irkeshtam. Additionally, the Bedel checkpoint was opened in September 2024 under a simplified procedure, with temporary infrastructure in place. China also plans to provide a grant of $41.4 million to Kyrgyzstan for the full-scale construction of this border checkpoint.

