Azerbaijan’s copper concentrate production soars in 4M2025
Copper concentrate production in Azerbaijan surged to nearly 675 tons in early 2025, marking a more than ninefold increase from the same period last year. Meanwhile, ready reserves stood at around 155 tons as of May, reflecting significant growth in the sector.
