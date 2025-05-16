FAO supporting Kyrgyzstan in conducting nationwide agricultural census

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 16. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is assisting Kyrgyzstan in carrying out a national agricultural census set for November 1-20, 2025, Trend reports via the organization.

Through its Technical Cooperation Program, FAO is rolling up its sleeves to lend a hand and share its know-how with the National Statistical Committee, aiming to hit the nail on the head for a successful census.

The census will cover all agricultural producers in the country, including state and collective farms, private households, individual entrepreneurs, and subsidiary plots. It will also include a one-time count of livestock and poultry. In 2024, pilot censuses were held in the Issyk-Ata district of the Chuy region and the Aravan district of the Osh region to test the process.

Accurate data from the census will be essential for understanding the current state of agriculture, guiding policy decisions, enhancing research, and monitoring environmental effects. According to FAO guidelines, such censuses should take place every ten years and cover nearly all agricultural output.

Kyrgyzstan’s collaboration with FAO has previously improved data collection methods, including the introduction of electronic systems and better measurement of agricultural development goals. Officials expect this census to significantly boost the quality of agricultural statistics and support sustainable growth in the sector.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel