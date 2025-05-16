Armenia tries to defy split of Minsk Group exposing its anti-Azerbaijan scheme - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Armenia’s attempts to oppose the official dissolution of the Minsk Group demonstrate the existence of a hidden agenda against Azerbaijan, said spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada in a statement on the Armenian Prime Minister's claims during an interview with Azerbaijan Public Television, Trend reports.

"Armenia’s attempts to oppose the official dissolution of the Minsk Group, a remnant of the past conflict, and its efforts to tie the process to a peace agreement demonstrate the existence of a hidden agenda against Azerbaijan.

All of this further proves that amending Armenia’s Constitution, which poses a direct threat to Azerbaijan’s national security, is a fundamental condition for peace, and demanding this is Azerbaijan’s legitimate right," the statement reads.

