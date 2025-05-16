Uzbekistan, Russia’s Rosatom getting down to brass tacks to raise nuclear power plant

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 16. Uzatom and Rosatom put their heads together to hash out the details on the development of Uzbekistan’s first nuclear power plant and the training of the workforce, leading to the signing of a pivotal agreement, Trend reports.

The Uzatom delegation was headed by Director Azim Akhmadkhadjaev, while Rosatom was represented by Deputy Director General for Human Resources, Tatyana Anatolyevna Terentyeva. The two sides focused on key areas of cooperation aimed at developing a highly skilled talent pool necessary for the successful implementation of Uzbekistan’s ambitious nuclear energy plans.

A major outcome of the meeting was the signing of a trilateral agreement between Rosatom, Uzatom, and the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI. This agreement will establish an Advanced Engineering School at the Tashkent branch of MEPhI, serving as a unique platform to train specialists who will lead the development of Uzbekistan's nuclear energy sector.

During the event, the 2025–2026 Development Strategy for the Tashkent MEPhI branch was presented, outlining key priorities in education and scientific activities. Special emphasis was placed on creating a sustainable human resources development system that spans secondary education, higher education, and professional retraining. The parties also discussed the implementation of educational programs, internships at Rosatom facilities, and the integration of digital technologies into training and HR management.

Akhmadkhadjaev highlighted that cooperation with Rosatom is crucial to the successful realization of Uzbekistan’s first nuclear power plant project. This visit marks a significant step in strengthening Russia-Uzbekistan ties in the nuclear energy sector. The signed agreement and the strategies presented open new possibilities for workforce development and collaborative progress in the nuclear industry.

Earlier this month, Uzbekistan approved the site plan for the construction of a Small Modular Nuclear Power Plant (SMNPP), which will be built in partnership with Rosatom.

