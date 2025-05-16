Kyrgyzstan making pitch to host 2027 Central Asia-China transport ministers’ meeting

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 16. Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Transport and Communications, Absattar Syrgabaev, proposed hosting the third meeting of transport ministers from Central Asian countries and China in 2027 in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz ministry.

Syrgabaev articulated the proposition during the second ministerial convening in Astana, where he served as the representative for Kyrgyzstan.



In his address, the minister underscored the pivotal importance of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway initiative, articulating that the corridor possesses the capacity to augment regional interconnectivity and amplify trade dynamics throughout Central Asia.

In the context of the event, the engaged transport ministers executed a Memorandum of Understanding designed to enhance synergies in the digital transformation of international freight logistics and to cultivate sustainable interconnections among the transport sectors of China and the Central Asian nations.



The convening of transport ministers occurs biennially and functions as a pivotal forum for propelling significant infrastructure endeavors and enhancing regional synergies.

