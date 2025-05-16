KazMunayGas maintains strong performance with minimal decline in oil output for 1Q2025

In the first quarter of 2025, KazMunayGas kept its oil production on an even keel, though it dipped a tad compared to the year before. Ozenmunaigas hit the ground running, boosting both oil and gas output, while Embamunaigas took a hit in oil production but turned the tide with a remarkable surge in gas production. Mangistaumunaigas has pulled in its horns on oil production, but its gas output is on the upswing. These results hit the nail on the head, showcasing the company's commitment to keeping a tight ship with resource management and ensuring production flows smoothly from mature fields.

