bp supporting Azerbaijan's educational expansion with modern university infrastructures (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16.​ bp, in collaboration with its consortium partners in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz, and South Caucasus Pipeline projects — including the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), LUKOIL, Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), NICO, MOL, INPEX, ExxonMobil, ITOCHU, ONGC Videsh, Eni, MVM, and TotalEnergies — has completed a new social investment initiative aimed at enhancing the academic infrastructure of Baku State University, Trend reports.

The project culminated in the opening of a state-of-the-art geology museum on campus — a modern, interactive facility intended to serve as both an educational and research hub. Designed to offer an immersive look into Azerbaijan’s geological landscape, the museum showcases the country's rich natural heritage, mineral resources, and scientific contributions in the field.

Equipped with advanced tools, the museum provides faculty and students of the university’s geology and geophysics departments with new opportunities to explore and research geological sciences and related disciplines.

The museum features eight thematic zones dedicated to:

- The geological history of Azerbaijan

- Geological characteristics of Azerbaijan’s regions

- Azerbaijan’s mineral resources

- Fossils and paleontology

- Unique geological formations and protected natural monuments

- Heydar Aliyev’s role in geological development

- The economic and social significance of Azerbaijan’s geological resources

- Geological research and innovation

Each zone includes interactive displays and maps, scientific exhibits, multimedia content, touch-based educational games, high-tech panels, simulators, and elements of virtual reality, offering an educational and engaging experience for visitors. The museum also includes an open-space learning area for students.

Approximately six hundred undergraduate students — primarily those studying geology, geophysics, and related disciplines — along with faculty members, will benefit from the museum’s educational resources for teaching, training, and research purposes.

Gary Jones, the regional president of bp for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, delivered a keynote address during the inaugural ceremony.

“This project is a great example of our ongoing support for education and other vital areas of social development in the country. Together with our partners, we are proud that Baku State University — an institution with over a century of history and broad recognition as a leading academic center — now hosts such a unique facility. This center will enable the innovative presentation of a rich knowledge base in geology and geophysics. We believe the museum’s design, technical capacity, and comprehensive content will offer every visitor a unique experience in discovering the Earth’s rich and diverse treasures. We hope both students and other guests will gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of the country’s extraordinary natural resources and remarkable geological legacy,” he said.

The total cost of the project, including equipment, technical infrastructure, and software for the museum, amounted to 395,810 manat ($232,830).

The project was implemented by the local company ADZONE-S LLC.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel