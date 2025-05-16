Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Putin and Berdimuhamedov discuss strategic ties in phone call at KazanForum

Central Asia Materials 16 May 2025 19:41 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Kremlin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16.​ President of Russia Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, who is currently in Kazan to attend the 16th International Economic Forum "Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum", Trend reports via Kremlin.

During the call, both leaders warmly congratulated each other on the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and exchanged views on the future development of mutually beneficial strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan.

