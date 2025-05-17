Tajikistan launches second phase of military equipment plant construction in its Dangara
Photo: Administration of the President of Tajikistan
Tajikistan has kicked off the second phase of a military equipment plant in Dangara district, looking to bolster homegrown production and whip up new job opportunities as part of its national industrialization game plan.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy