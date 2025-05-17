Kyrgyzstan to break ground on new International airport in Jalal-Abad

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 17. The construction of a new international airport in the Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region in Kyrgyzstan is set to begin shortly, Trend reports via the Kyrgyzstan National Airports company.

The airport will be built on a 381-hectare site and will include a two-story passenger terminal covering 10,000 square meters, with a capacity to serve more than 350 passengers per hour.

Its infrastructure will include a 3,800-meter runway, two taxiways, and six aircraft parking stands. Designated as a category 4E aerodrome under International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards, the facility will be equipped to accommodate large passenger and cargo aircraft.

Aircraft such as the Boeing 737, Airbus A320 and A321, as well as cargo planes like the Ilyushin Il-76, Airbus A330, and Boeing 767-300, will be able to operate from the airport.

This development is part of Kyrgyzstan’s broader strategy to enhance its aviation sector. The current Jalal-Abad airport, classified as a 3C aerodrome, served over 60,000 passengers in 2024. The new airport is expected to significantly improve regional connectivity and support both passenger and cargo traffic growth.