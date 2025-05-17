KazMunayGas sees drop in oil transit in Q1 2025

Photo: KazMunayGas

In the first quarter of 2025, KazMunayGas experienced a decrease in total oil transportation. This drop was mainly due to a reduction in sea shipments, caused by maintenance work on the "Taraz" tanker and unfavorable weather conditions.

