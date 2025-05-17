President of Uzbekistan to engage in high-level talks in Hungary and Slovenia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 17. From May 19 to 22, 2025, the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will make official visits to Hungary and Slovenia, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president’s office.

On May 19, the president of Uzbekistan will arrive in Budapest at the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. During the visit, high-level negotiations will be held, along with meetings with government officials and leaders of major Hungarian companies. The focus will be on expanding practical cooperation and strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

On May 21, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will participate in an informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which will take place in Hungary’s capital.

On May 22, the President of Uzbekistan will visit Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, where he will meet with the President of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar. The president will also hold talks with the leadership of the Slovenian Parliament and government and participate in joint business events.

During the visit, issues related to the development of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation, the implementation of joint projects in areas such as pharmaceuticals, industry, food production, and textiles, as well as labor migration and expanding humanitarian ties between the countries, will be discussed.

