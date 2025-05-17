Heydar Aliyev Center hosts exhibition by renowned Brazilian sculptor and painter (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17.​ The Heydar Aliyev Center hosted the opening of a new exhibition by renowned Brazilian painter and sculptor Luiz de Souza on May 16, Trend reports.

The exhibition, titled "Expression of Eternity," features Souza’s works in painting and sculpture, including pieces being displayed in Azerbaijan for the first time.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Anar Alakbarov, director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, noted that Luiz de Souza’s artworks have been showcased at various exhibitions worldwide.

“Several new works presented specifically for the exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center are on display in Baku,” he said.

Manuel Adalberto Carlos Montenegro Lopes da Cruz, Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil to Azerbaijan, expressed gratitude for the initiative at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

“Looking at Luiz de Souza’s creative work, we see how professionally he combines shades, diverse figures, perspectives, and other techniques.

The Brazilian artist shared his admiration for Azerbaijan’s rich history and deep appreciation for the arts. Speaking about his works. The greatest influence in my life is time. Creating my works has never been easy. Sometimes I create very quickly, other times very slowly. Sometimes I battle with myself. Also, having the exhibition open on my birthday here at the Heydar Aliyev Center brought me immense joy,” he said.

The common thread running through the exhibition’s artworks springs from Luiz de Souza’s musings on the passage of time. He thinks that when it comes to painting, time flies out the window and is counted not by the clock but by a unique yardstick.



Souza believes that the mad dash to finish any task in a hurry these days doesn't jive with the time-honored methods that take their sweet time. In the grand scheme of things, painting and sculpting techniques that take their sweet time really bring a breath of fresh air and a touch of gold to the art world.

The theme of time is central to Souza’s painting "Countdown," exhibited for the first time at the Heydar Aliyev Center. The artwork depicts a person riding a moped backwards against the clock’s hands, symbolizing a reversal of time and retracing one’s path. This piece highlights humanity’s impact on Earth and warns of accelerating a new mass destruction process caused by human activity.

Among Souza’s new works are “Time Travelers,” reflecting the idea of going back and living the past differently, and “Submerged in Time,” symbolizing how vast time is compared to human society.

Luiz de Souza’s knack for art blossomed at the tender age of three when he took the plunge into painting and sculpting.



The Brazilian artist’s works have made waves on the international stage and are tucked away in private collections, like hidden gems waiting to be discovered. His art is a melting pot of influences, drawing from Johannes Vermeer’s masterful dance of color and light, Salvador Dalí’s whimsical flights of fancy, and Michelangelo Caravaggio’s striking play of light and shadow that hits the nail on the head.

The "Expression of Eternity" exhibition is open to visitors at the Heydar Aliyev Center until April 1, 2026.