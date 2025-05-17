Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Business Materials 17 May 2025 16:25 (UTC +04:00)
Iran and Türkiye strike co-op deal on boosting freight transportation

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. A cooperation document has been signed between the border railway administrations of Iran and Türkiye on increasing the number of freight trains and improving infrastructure related to railway transport, Trend reports.

A two-day meeting was held in the Turkish city of Van with the participation of officials from the Azerbaijan Railway Administration and the Turkish Transportation Administration and the Malatya 5th Regional Railway Administration.

At the meeting, the two sides focused on various areas, including freight and passenger transportation, customs procedures, the potential of railway lines and the improvement of border railway activities.

To note, the Azerbaijan Railway Administration controls railway activities in the East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan and Ardabil Provinces of Iran.

