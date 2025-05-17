Iranian FM rules out uranium enrichment as topic in indirect talks with United States

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17.​ Iran's uranium enrichment and its nuclear facilities are not the subject of discussion in the ongoing indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the US, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Aragchi said in a statement, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting held in Tehran on May 16, organized by Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization together with representatives from the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs (Pugwash), Aragchi emphasized that Iran, as a long-standing member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and a promoter of a nuclear-free West Asia region, has engaged in indirect talks with the US seriously and in good faith.

According to him, Iran has transparently demonstrated its sincerity throughout the process.

“Iran is ready to build confidence in the peaceful continuation of its nuclear program. However, Tehran cannot abandon peaceful nuclear energy use and uranium enrichment allowed to every NPT member state,” he said.

The minister added that Iran, which prohibits the production and use of nuclear weapons for itself, does not accept the absence of a peaceful nuclear industry as one of the leading members of the NPT.

Iran officially declares that its strategy is to avoid acquiring an atomic bomb and strongly opposes the production of weapons of mass destruction.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

