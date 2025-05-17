Uzbekistan, Iran Transfo discuss joint high-tech manufacturing project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 17. The Association Uzeltexsanoat hosted a productive meeting with representatives from Iran Transfo, led by Mohammad Reza Jafari, to discuss the establishment of a new high-voltage equipment manufacturing facility in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on key topics such as localizing production, implementing advanced technological solutions, and creating joint manufacturing capacities in Uzbekistan. Representatives from Uzeltexsanoat presented detailed information about the country's favorable investment climate, infrastructure capabilities, and various state support mechanisms available to foster the growth of the electrical engineering sector.

After going over a thorough exchange of ideas, the Iran Transfo delegation laid out their commitment to digging into the proposals and pointed out that a final decision on the project would be wrapped up after some internal consultations.

This meeting marks a significant step forward in enhancing industrial cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan, as well as promoting the development of high-tech manufacturing and the execution of innovative industrial projects.

Iran Transfo, founded in 1967, is a leading Iranian manufacturer of electrical transformers and related equipment. The company produces a wide range of power and distribution transformers, serving both domestic and international markets. With a strong focus on quality, innovation, and advanced technology, Iran Transfo plays a key role in developing electrical infrastructure and supporting the energy sector.

