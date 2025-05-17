Iran wants signing of peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia soon - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Iran wants a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia to be signed soon, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said today in Tehran during a meeting with Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan, Trend reports.

According to the minister, Iran has good relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Iran considers the peace treaty between the two countries to be an aid to the process of establishing regional stability and comprehensive development, he explained.

Araghchi added that Iran will spare no effort to help accelerate the process of signing and implementing this document.

To note, the Iranian side states that stability in the South Caucasus is ensured by the countries of the region without external interference. Iran has stated that it is ready to provide any assistance to advance the negotiations between the two countries.

