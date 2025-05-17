US Embassy in Azerbaijan hosts educational exhibition in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17.​ The United States Embassy in Azerbaijan, in collaboration with the American Councils for International Education, organized an EducationUSA alumni fair in Baku, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event’s opening, Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan Hugo Guevara emphasized that the United States has long been, and continues to be, one of the most attractive destinations for Azerbaijani students pursuing higher education. He noted a significant rise in the number of Azerbaijani students studying in the US in recent years.

Guevara noted that during the 2023-2024 academic year, 1,130 Azerbaijani students were enrolled in US institutions, reflecting a 25.4 percent growth from the previous year.

"This marks the fourth consecutive year of such notable growth. These figures reflect the growing interest and trust in the quality of American education," he stated.

The diplomat emphasized that Azerbaijani students in the US not only receive world-class education but also serve as cultural ambassadors, forging international friendships and bringing back fresh perspectives that can help shape Azerbaijan’s future.

"They are far from alone—students around the world continue to choose U.S. universities, as the United States remains a global leader in education. The US is home to some of the world’s best universities and offers a wide range of scholarships, including athletic scholarships provided by institutions for various sports," he said.

According to Guevara, there are more than 5,000 universities and colleges in the US, each offering diverse academic programs.

"It can be overwhelming to know where to begin. That is why the US Embassy supports the EducationUSA program, which helps students find the right school and academic path," he explained.

The fair served as a unique opportunity for high school students, university students, and their parents interested in studying in the US.

The event features over 30 booths where Azerbaijani alumni of US universities and embassy representatives share experiences and provide information on exchange programs and educational fields ranging from science and art to business and public policy.

The exhibition offers students and parents an opportunity to learn directly about educational opportunities in the US, including undergraduate, graduate, and exchange programs. US consular staff are also present to provide details on student visa procedures.

Since 1993, more than 8,000 Azerbaijanis have participated in over 50 exchange programs funded by the US government.