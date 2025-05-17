Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President Ilham Aliyev approves rules for maintaining civil servants registry

Politics Materials 17 May 2025 13:15 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree establishing an official registry of civil servants in Azerbaijan, outlining the regulations and procedures for its maintenance, Trend reports.

Alongside the decree, the "Charter on the Information Resource of the Civil Servants Registry" has also been approved, outlining the framework for managing and operating the registry.

Under the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with addressing issues arising from the implementation of the registry.

Government bodies and relevant public legal entities, as defined by Article 6.4 of the Law on Public Legal Entities, must submit data on civil servants, trainees, and probationary employees within six months and report to the President accordingly.

The State Examination Center has been assigned to oversee the formation, management, and development of the registry, implementing all necessary measures to ensure its effective operation.

