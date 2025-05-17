President Ilham Aliyev approves rules for maintaining civil servants registry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree
establishing an official registry of civil servants in Azerbaijan,
outlining the regulations and procedures for its maintenance,
Trend
reports.
Alongside the decree, the
"Charter on the Information Resource of the Civil Servants
Registry" has also been approved, outlining the framework for
managing and operating the registry.
Under the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with
addressing issues arising from the implementation of the
registry.
Government bodies and relevant public legal entities, as defined
by Article 6.4 of the Law on Public Legal Entities, must submit
data on civil servants, trainees, and probationary employees within
six months and report to the President accordingly.
The State Examination Center has been assigned to oversee the
formation, management, and development of the registry,
implementing all necessary measures to ensure its effective
operation.