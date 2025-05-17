President Ilham Aliyev approves rules for maintaining civil servants registry

Under the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with addressing issues arising from the implementation of the registry.

Government bodies and relevant public legal entities, as defined by Article 6.4 of the Law on Public Legal Entities, must submit data on civil servants, trainees, and probationary employees within six months and report to the President accordingly.

The State Examination Center has been assigned to oversee the formation, management, and development of the registry, implementing all necessary measures to ensure its effective operation.