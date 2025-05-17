Azerbaijani diaspora organization's head appointed as rector in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The head of the Azerbaijani diaspora organization in Türkiye has been appointed to the position of rector, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

By the decree of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Ekrem Gurel, head of the Azerbaijan Association in Türkiye, dean of the Faculty of Science and Literature of Bolu Abant Izzet Baysal University, became the rector of Igdir University.

Gurel, originally from Igdir, was born on June 16, 1969. In 1987, he graduated from the Field Crops Department of the Faculty of Agriculture of Ankara University. In the same year, without studying for a master's degree, he directly won a scholarship to the doctoral program of the University of Leeds in England and graduated in 1992. After working at the Sugar Institute of Turkish Sugar Factories Inc. in 1992-1995, he continued his activities at the Biology Department of the Faculty of Science and Literature of Bolu Abant Izzet Baysal University. He became an associate professor in 1998 and a professor in 2004. He has been the dean of the aforementioned faculty since 2023.

