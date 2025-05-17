Azerbaijan's kerosene output declines in 4M2025

This volume is down the rabbit hole by over 17,000 tons, or more than 8 percent, compared to the same stretch in 2024. From January to April of the previous year, the country churned out more than 210,000 tons of kerosene, hitting the ground running.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register