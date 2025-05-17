Azerbaijan's kerosene output declines in 4M2025
This volume is down the rabbit hole by over 17,000 tons, or more than 8 percent, compared to the same stretch in 2024. From January to April of the previous year, the country churned out more than 210,000 tons of kerosene, hitting the ground running.
