Azerbaijan Railways introduces new feature as part of digital transformation strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17.​ Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC), which operates under the Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding (AZCON Holding), has implemented a new feature within the framework of its digital transformation strategy, the CJSC told Trend.

The company’s electronic services portal has been successfully integrated with the national unified digital identification system – digital.login. This new integration enables users to access the portal more quickly, securely, and conveniently. Access is now possible using existing identification tools such as SİMA İmza, Asan İmza, SİMA Token (electronic signature), personal identification number, and BSXM electronic signature.

The main advantages of the integration include:

- simplified and faster login without the need for re-registration;

- enhanced security using government-verified identification tools;

- time savings due to faster processing of applications and requests;

- compatibility with state systems, enabling integration with platforms like MyGov.

This project was carried out in cooperation with the Innovation and Digital Development Agency and represents a significant contribution to the development of the “digital government” system in Azerbaijan. It also broadens the scope of online services offered through the single-window principle.

The recently launched Azerbaijan Railways e-services portal (https://portal.ady.az/) aims to improve operational efficiency, enhance service quality for citizens and businesses, and ensure more convenient, modern, transparent, and innovative delivery of railway services. The portal will continue to evolve as the primary digital platform for submitting applications and accessing services online.

In line with its digitalization strategy, CJSC plans to continue implementing new projects to reduce paper-based processes and minimize environmental impact. This includes everything from ticket sales to cargo tracking, safety systems, and real-time information exchange.

In this context, digitalization contributes not only to the technological renewal of CJSC, but also to the transformation of its business model, the development of a customer-oriented approach, and faster integration with global railway networks. This ongoing process strengthens both the railway’s competitiveness and the country’s overall transport and logistics potential.

