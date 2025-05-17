Azerbaijan Automobile Federation showcases classic cars in ‘Evolution of Speed’ project (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. An interesting project organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, with the support of Nazar Holding and the Baku City Executive Authority has been presented to car enthusiasts, Trend reports.

Today, an exhibition of classic cars was held within the framework of the Evolution of Speed project, starting from Aziz Aliyev Street in the capital and ending in front of the Gosha Gala Gate.

Visitors returned to the atmosphere of the past by observing cars manufactured until 1985. Here they had the opportunity to get acquainted with classic cars from different years and countries and experience nostalgic moments.

The exhibition lasted from morning until 19:00 (GMT +4) and gathered visitors and retro car enthusiasts throughout the day.

In addition to the classic car collection of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, car owners registered for the event were also represented at the exhibition with their vehicles.

Thus, the AAF opened the season of events related to classic cars. At the end of August, the AAF will organize a rally of classic cars in the capital.

Tomorrow, May 18, the Evolution of Speed will continue with a display of speed cars and "Supercars". Thus, over two days, it will be possible to follow the evolution of speed from classic cars to speed cars.