Central Asian migration to Russia declines amid policy tightening, IOM reports
The number of labor migrants from Central Asia in Russia has declined significantly due to stricter migration policies introduced by the Russian government, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy