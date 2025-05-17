KazMunayGas boosts light petroleum output in 1Q2025

Photo: KazMunayGas

In the first quarter of 2025, KazMunayGas hit the ground running with a notable uptick in oil refining and cranked out light petroleum products like nobody's business. The uptick in refining activity at Kazakhstan’s domestic refineries was fueled mainly by smooth sailing and round-the-clock operations at all facilities. As a result, the total production of petroleum products really hit the nail on the head, showing a marked improvement compared to the same time last year.

