Tengizchevroil sets high standard with gas utilization success in 1Q2025

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Tengizchevroil (TCO) put its best foot forward in 1Q2025, showcasing a stellar environmental performance with a gas utilization rate that’s second to none, impressive water reuse efforts that really hit the nail on the head, and a waste recycling initiative that’s truly the icing on the cake. These achievements are a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to keeping the environment in the green and paving the way for sustainable growth.

