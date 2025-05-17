Kazakhstan's polypropylene production reaches new heights in 1Q2025

In the first quarter of 2025, Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries (KPI), a chip off the old block of KazMunayGas, saw a remarkable uptick in polypropylene production, hitting the ground running. This growth was fueled by the blossoming of polypropylene grades and a steady climb in production capacity. Sales really hit the ground running, with domestic sales shooting up like a rocket and export sales climbing the ladder, especially to Türkiye and Russia.

