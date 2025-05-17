Türkiye vows to monitor PKK's disbandment and disarmament process - Erdoğan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17.​ The Turkish government will closely observe the implementation of the decision by the outlawed and internationally recognized terrorist organization, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), to disband and disarm its fighters, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement to the media, Trend reports.

“The terrorist organization must fully lay down its arms. The decision to dissolve must be implemented in its entirety. We will carefully monitor the execution of this decision,” Erdoğan added.

He articulated that Türkiye aspires to achieve not merely tranquility and affluence within its territorial confines but also throughout the broader geopolitical landscape.



The PKK hierarchy has recently promulgated the cessation of its operational framework, articulating a definitive conclusion to its militant engagement with Türkiye and expressing a commitment to transition its endeavors exclusively into the political arena.

